Apply for 2024Clean Air Grant Funding

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is excited to announce that the 2024 Clean Air Grant program application window is open — applications will be accepted starting today, Monday, July 29, through Friday, September 6. Approximately $3 million is available for voluntary Clean Air Grant projects this year.



APCD will prioritize zero-emission technology projects, along with projects operating in low-income and disadvantaged communities throughout Santa Barbara County, as defined by this map: https://webmaps.arb.ca.gov/PriorityPopulations/.



Individuals, businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits looking to replace old equipment with newer, cleaner technology, or transition to zero-emission or near-zero emission vehicles, equipment, and/or fueling infrastructure, are encouraged to apply. Successful projects will be eligible to receive a grant within a range from $10,000 to $250,000. Emission reductions from the project must be surplus to any rule or regulation. Examples of eligible projects include:

On-Road Heavy-Duty Vehicles: School buses Heavy-duty trucks and buses Solid waste collection vehicles Transit fleet vehicles, including urban buses Public agency and utility vehicles Emergency vehicles

Alternative Fueling Infrastructure: Electric vehicle battery charging stations Hydrogen fueling stations Shore power Portable power Stationary agricultural pump electrification

Off-Road Equipment: Tractors Forklifts Loaders and dozers Excavators Agricultural utility vehicles

Marine Vessels (regulated and non-regulated commercial vessels)

Agricultural Engines

Locomotives

Over the last 35 years, APCD has distributed approximately $60 million dollars in state and local funds for voluntary emission reduction grant and incentive projects throughout Santa Barbara County. These projects have eliminated several thousand tons of smog-forming pollution and particulate matter, both of which harm human health.



“It’s great to collaborate with the local community to proactively reduce emissions from old, dirty diesel equipment with clean technologies,” said Aeron Arlin Genet, APCD Executive Director. “The Clean Air Grant program provides funding to benefit local operations while improving air quality regionwide.”



Here are some testimonials from previous recipients:

“Our business is dedicated to continual conversion to cleaner technology, however a loader was one of the items for which there was previously no viable alternative. Once a quality electric product came to market we found the cost to be daunting, especially considering it involved a leap of faith into a new technology for this type of equipment. The Clean Air Grant tipped the balances and made the decision easy and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome. The reduced noise, emissions, and maintenance is a benefit both to our business and our community. The Air Pollution Control District was helpful and responsive throughout the process.” – Kitson Landscape Maintenance (Goleta)



“The Clean Air Grant Program has financially allowed us to phase out older equipment for cleaner and more efficient equipment. The program, and the team behind the program, have made the process simple and enjoyable. I am confident the implementation of programs like this will continue to help encourage the reduction of pollutants.” – Freshway Farms (Santa Maria)



“The Clean Air Grant Program presents an amazing opportunity, especially for young companies. Without the Clean Air Grant Program, it would have taken years for us to afford a new tractor to include in our fleet. We are very grateful for the opportunity this program has afforded us.” – Brassica Farms (Lompoc)

For more information on the 2024 CAG program and links to applications, visit www.ourair.org/grants/.



For questions, email Grants@sbcapcd.org.