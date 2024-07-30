“Better Slow Than Sorry” Public Awareness Campaign Amid Continued Speeding-Related Traffic Fatalities in the State of California

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 29, 2024

The Santa Barbara Police Department is partnering with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to inform the Santa Barbara community about a statewide initiative calling on drivers to slow down, follow the speed limit and save lives. In California, 32% of traffic deaths are caused by speeders, with 1,403 fatalities in 2022 alone.

The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and Caltrans today kicked off the “Better Slow Than Sorry” campaign, which the Santa Barbara Police Department is supporting. This is a call for drivers to slow down, follow posted speed limits and drive responsibly. With 32% of traffic deaths in California caused by speeding and 1,403 people killed in speeding-related crashes in 2022 alone, the campaign is a way to educate Californians about the dangers of speeding and change driver behavior. Nationally, speeding-related crashes accounted for 12,151 fatalities in 2022, representing 29% of all traffic deaths. According to this year’s California Traffic Safety Survey, nearly 80% of drivers surveyed mentioned “Speeding/Aggressive Driving” as the biggest traffic safety problem, and 77% did not think it was safe to drive over the speed limit on residential streets.

OTS DIRECTOR BARBARA ROONEY: “Speeding remains one of the leading causes of traffic fatalities and serious injuries. Through the ‘Better Slow Than Sorry’ campaign, we aim to change driver behavior and promote a culture of safe driving in California. Every person killed on our roads is not just a statistic but a profound tragedy for families, friends, and loved ones left behind. We are committed to stopping these preventable incidents.”

CALTRANS DIRECTOR, TONY TAVARES: “Motorists that choose to drive safely are making a conscious, life-saving decision to protect themselves, fellow travelers, defenseless highway workers, and the most vulnerable roadway users. There is no excuse for speeding and driving recklessly. The next time you find yourself near a work zone, please slow down, pay close attention, and move over a lane when you see flashing amber lights.”