Dos Pueblos Little League Junior All-Stars Eliminated After Historic Run to West Region Tournament

A spectacular summer of baseball came to an end for the Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Division All Stars following a 10-8 loss to Nevada on Monday.

The 2024 Dos Pueblos Junior All-Stars advanced deeper than any team in the organizations history by winning the District 63, Section 1, and Southern California tournaments.

After starting the West Region with a 16-3 win over Nevada and an 11-0 win over Idaho, DPLL dropped a nail-biter to Hawai’i, 3-1, before the loss to Nevada in an elimination game.

The legendary team consisted of Matt Brennan, Holden Brey, Max Cruse, Charlie Douglas, Gabe Estrella, Grady Felix, Ollie Gesswein, Isaac Guttierez, Adan Macias, Seth Orozco, Kian Palmer, and Jonah Pepper.

The team is managed by Jacob Pepper with coaches Dan Brennan, Jeff Palmer and Dave Robertson.