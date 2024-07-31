My kudos to the Independent for its article on Charles Fletcher Lummis . His advice for Santa Barbara should be heeded today as the character of this graceful city is at stake on lower State. I do hope each and every city councilmember receives and reads his words and contemplates deeply what is at stake prior to making an irreparable mistake. My memories of my youth are at stake, and I hope I can one day see my old home with the same spirit and grace I knew (besides the underpasses, booo).

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.