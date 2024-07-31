Like Lummis
My kudos to the Independent for its article on Charles Fletcher Lummis. His advice for Santa Barbara should be heeded today as the character of this graceful city is at stake on lower State. I do hope each and every city councilmember receives and reads his words and contemplates deeply what is at stake prior to making an irreparable mistake. My memories of my youth are at stake, and I hope I can one day see my old home with the same spirit and grace I knew (besides the underpasses, booo).