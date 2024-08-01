RIP Betty Oberacker

More than 20 years ago, I received a letter in the mail from a woman, Betty Oberacker, praising my Letters to the Editor. She used the words “compelling logic” and “precision of thought.” I have kept that letter ever since for inspiration. She also sent me one of her letters, and I was very impressed. We became good friends. She always had great stories about her beloved mother and her childhood in Cleveland.

Betty’s real claim to fame was that of a world-renowned concert pianist. She often performed for free at the Santa Barbara Public Library, and I attended as often as I could. I hadn’t heard from her for over a month, and I was worried. I found out today that my friend, Betty, passed away on June 28.

Her passion for music, art, and politics was contagious and the world was a better place due to her presence. She will be sorely missed.

Rest in Peace, my friend

Betty Oberacker October 17, 1932 – June 28, 2024