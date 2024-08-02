The Christmas Revels: A Winter Solstice Celebration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

ADULT AUDITIONS for the Solstice Singers

WHO: Singers and actors age 16 and up. All vocal ranges.

WHAT: Prepare a folk song, art song, or carol to sing a cappella and/or be prepared to move and read a short scene.

WHEN: Sunday, August 25th 4:30 to 7:00 pm & Monday, August 26th, 7:00 to 9:00 pm

WHERE: Jefferson Hall at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara 1535 Santa Barbara Street

CHILDREN’S & TEEN AUDITIONS for the Children’s Christmas Chorus & Yuletide Youth

WHO: Children in 4th through 6th grades; Teens in 7th through 10th grade.

WHAT: Be prepared to sing, move, and make noise.

WHEN: , Sunday, August 25th, 3:00 to 4:30 pm & Monday, August 26th, 3:30 to 5:00 pm

WHERE: Jefferson Hall at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara 1535 Santa Barbara Street

Please visit our website to learn more about Santa Barbara Revels and to meet our new Music Director!

https://santabarbararevels.org/

Questions:

daurimkennedy@gmail.com

MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW!

https://form.jotform.com/241930889924167

Rehearsals for The Christmas Revels begin Monday, September 16th

Performances are December 21st and 22nd at The Lobero Theatre



Music Director ~ Dauri Kennedy

Stage Director ~ Matt Tavianini

Artistic Director ~ Susan Keller