Foresters Fall to Hutchinson Monarchs 3-2 in NBC World Series Quarterfinals

After winning all of their games in pool play, the Santa Barbara Foresters bowed out of the NBC World Series following a 3-2 loss to the Hutchinson Monarchs on Thursday.

The Foresters finished their 2024 campaign with a 26-12 overall record and a second place finish in the CCL South, but fell short of their ultimate goal.

Trailing 3-1 going into the top of the ninth inning, the Foresters nearly pulled off the comeback after loading the bases with one out. Jackson Freeman struck out to bring the Foresters to their final out, but T.J. Pompey scored on a wild pitch, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The rally fell short when Johnny Rodriguez struck out to end the game,

The Foresters received an excellent performance from starting pitcher Jackson Cloud, a Santa Ynez alum who has shined this summer, allowed just two runs in his seven innings on the mound.

Andrew Semo collected three hits in the game. The only other Foresters player with multiple hits was Jonah Sebring with two.

Jack Holman was voted as the Foresters 2024 Most Valuable Player. Frank Camarillo won the Pitcher of the Year Award and Will Rogers was voted Best Teammate.