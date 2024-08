What a lovely article by Camie Barnwell about the origins of Fiesta . She has acknowledged and addressed the criticism of the period of Santa Barbara’s history that Fiesta celebrates yet presents a balanced viewpoint regarding Fiesta’s continued popularity. Impressive and illuminating!

