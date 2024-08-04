Support Wildlife Corridors Bill

Coastal Ranches Conservancy, a local nonprofit that supports biodiversity conservation along the Gaviota Coast, has partnered with Friends of the Santa Clara River and Assemblymember Jaqui Irwin to advocate for investments in wildlife corridors throughout California. Assembly Bill 2320 is currently making its way through the legislative process in Sacramento.

Wildlife corridors are a proven tool for supporting wildlife resilience. Studies show these corridors can reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions by up to 90 percent. To ensure Governor Newsom’s ambitious 30 x 30 initiative effectively allows native flora and fauna to thrive throughout California, we must not only identify the best locations, but also prioritize development of wildlife corridors in high priority areas, including along the Gaviota Coast. Particularly given the pressures of ongoing development, existing habitat fragmentation, and climate change, building these corridors is an urgent need. AB 2320 is the key to enhancing biodiversity resilience locally and statewide.

Learn more and add your voice at tinyurl.com/CRC-AB2320.