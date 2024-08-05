Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara’s only cat cafe, Cat Therapy, is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a kitten party on August 24th. The event is being held in partnership with the Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP).

Since opening in 2017, Cat Therapy has been fostering cats in their downtown lounge and they are almost at the 1,000th adopted cat milestone. Their mission is to provide a home-like environment for rescued cats, allowing them to be out of cages and socialized while they wait for their forever homes. The cafe is open to visitors regardless of their ability to adopt, with entrance fees helping to sustain their work.

“When we opened 7 years ago, our goal was to assist nearby shelters by increasing adoption rates and fostering their cats, helping them make more room for new rescues,” says Catalina Esteves, Cat Therapy’s founder. “Over the years, we’ve partnered with different rescue organizations, including a period where we worked with an LA rescue to save cats from high-euthanasia shelters. Now, we’ve established an amazing partnership with ASAP in Goleta. We are thrilled with what we’ve accomplished together and look forward to many more years of adoptions.”

The anniversary party will feature adoptable kittens, coffee and donuts from local favorite Hook & Press, and a mimosa toast to celebrate Cat Therapy’s seven years and nearly 1,000 adoptions. Approved adopters will have the opportunity to take kittens home the same day, with adoption fees discounted for the event. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will be donated to ASAP, with the remainder supporting Cat Therapy’s mission of fostering rescued cats and placing them into loving homes.

“Our partnership with Cat Therapy has been incredibly successful over the past year. Allowing our cats and kittens to free roam has especially helped our shyer ones blossom. We truly love and appreciate the benefits this collaboration brings,” says Jessica Wiebe, ASAP’s Director.

While the event is currently sold out, more tickets may be released. You can visit Cat Therapy by making a reservation on www.cattherapysb.com. They also welcome walk-ins a their 1213 State St Suite L location and offer special events like Cat Yoga, which you can also book on their website.