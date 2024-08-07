Santa Barbara Triathlon Selects Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara as 2024 Beneficiary

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Triathlon is excited to announce that it selected the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara as its beneficiary for the 2024 Santa Barbara Triathlon & Beach Festival, scheduled for August 24th.

Since its inception in 1981, the Santa Barbara Triathlon has become a highly anticipated annual event, attracting participants and spectators to the picturesque East Beach/Cabrillo Bathhouse. This year’s triathlon will feature 10 events, each offering participants views of the Channel Islands and the Pacific Ocean. The challenging bike course, set against the stunning Santa Ynez mountains, and the beachfront run culminate in a festive finish line celebration with music, refreshments, and a vibrant atmosphere.

As part of its commitment to philanthropy, the Santa Barbara Triathlon will contribute $5,000, alongside participant donations, to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara. This contribution will aid the Foundation’s mission to ensure superior cancer for all residents of Santa Barbara County.

Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation, shares, “We are grateful to the Santa Barbara Triathlon for their incredible support. Their generosity enables us to fund critical oncology supportive care programs and make a tangible difference in the lives of our community members.”

To learn register or learn more about the Santa Barbara Triathlon, visit www.santabarbaratriathlon.com/. Volunteer and community services opportunities are also available.

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, founded in 1949, is dedicated to funding the highest quality of cancer care to the Santa Barbara community. Each year, the Foundation raises and allocates millions of dollars to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, ensuring that the community receives top-notch cancer care on par with renowned cancer centers nationwide. For more details about the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and its initiatives, please visit www.cfsb.org.