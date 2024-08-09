The American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage and urges people to make an appointment to give now to help patients across the country receive lifesaving medical treatments. Heat impacted about 100 blood drives in July in nearly every state where the Red Cross collects blood – compounding other traditional seasonal obstacles to blood donation, such as travel and summer activities.

Together these factors contributed to a shortfall of more than 19,000 blood donations in July at a time when distributions to hospitals have remained strong and the blood supply still has not recovered from significant donation shortfalls earlier this summer. Right now, the supply of type O blood products is so low that hospital distributions of this vital blood type have been reduced below what hospitals need in recent weeks.

Even as we work to overcome this blood shortage, the Red Cross is providing food, shelter and comfort to communities affected by the hurricane in the Southeast and wildfires across the West Coast.

More individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood following accidents, during surgeries and for treatment of conditions such as sickle cell disease and cancer. All blood types − especially type O blood donors − are needed to meet the needs of patients. On behalf of the Red Cross, I encourage you to roll up a sleeve and answer the call. Please make your appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.