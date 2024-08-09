Project Connect Utility Work on Hollister Avenue Expect Major Delays

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

When: August 2024 (Schedule is subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.)

Where: Hollister Avenue between State Route 217 and S. Kellogg Avenue

What: For the remainder of the month, utility companies will be working around the clock, including on weekends, on Hollister Avenue between State Route 217 and S. Kellogg Avenue to relocate underground utilities in advance of the Hollister Avenue Bridge replacement construction. During this time, traffic control will be in place to provide a safe working space and keep vehicles moving through the affected areas. Expect major delays.

During construction, please drive with caution and use alternative routes, when possible. Share the road with pedestrians and bicyclists.

About Project Connect:

Project Connect is a multi-year project that will enhance pedestrian access and safety, improve road conditions, and build critical linkage throughout Goleta while increasing stormwater flow capacity in San Jose Creek under Hollister Bridge.

The large-scale construction project includes the Ekwill Street & Fowler Road Extensions, Hollister Avenue Bridge Replacement Project, two new roundabouts on Hollister Avenue at the Highway 217 interchange, the Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project, and San Jose Creek flood control capacity improvements. Project completion is anticipated in 2026 when drivers and pedestrians will have increased east-west access across Old Town Goleta.

The City understands that projects such as this can be inconvenient, and we appreciate your patience.

For additional information or questions, please email Connect@CityofGoleta.org, call 805-690-5116 or visit www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.