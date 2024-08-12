MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation Opens Mamava Lactation Pod

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA. (Thursday, August 9, 2024) – MOXI has opened a Mamava lactation pod to help breastfeeding parents in conjunction with National Breastfeeding Awareness Month. MOXI is, and has always been supportive of breastfeeding families during their time in the museum. MOXI’s lactation pod offers a new and more private option for parents needing to pump or nurse on-the-go. Mamava lactation pods are freestanding spaces intentionally designed to provide a comfortable and private option to breastfeed or pump with easy-to-clean surfaces and conveniences like a small table, mirror, and charging outlet.

“MOXI is committed to leading the way in family-friendly initiatives. The Mamava lactation pod will be a big help for breastfeeding parents seeking a clean, private space during their visit.” -MOXI President and CEO, Robin Gose

The Mamava lactation pod is located on the first floor Muller Family Sound Track, near the Foley Studios. Next to the pod is a bench and a small area for stroller parking. Guests can access the lactation pod through the Mamava app, or by requesting the door code at the front desk.

“We’re thrilled to support breastfeeding at MOXI,” said Sascha Mayer, cofounder of Mamava. “We believe that all breastfeeding parents deserve a dignified place to breast pump or feed a baby distraction-free-anywhere, anytime. MOXI is helping normalize breastfeeding and increasing equitable access to lactation support for the next generation.”

About Mamava

Mamava is dedicated to transforming the culture of breastfeeding. The category creator of freestanding lactation pods, Mamava provides breastfeeding parents with private, dignified, and comfortable spaces topump or nurse – at work and on-the-go. The free Mamava app helps breastfeeding parents find thousands of lactation spaces and unlock Mamava pods (available for iOS and Android). Women-founded and a proud B Corp, Mamava designs, engineers, and assembles lactation pods at their manufacturing facilities in Vermont. Founded in 2013, Mamava has delivered thousands of lactation pods to organizations that span airports, hospitals, stadiums, schools, small businesses, and Fortune 500 companies. To learn more, visit mamava.com.

About MOXI

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation® is dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity. MOXI is LEED-certified Gold and serves guests of all ages through its hands-on exhibits and education programs. MOXI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization generously supported by its daily guests, members, facility rentals, and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporate partners. For more information, visit moxi.org.