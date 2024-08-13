Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, August 12, 2024 –The Buellton Library’s last day of in-person service at its current location will be this Wednesday, August 14th . The City of Buellton oversees the library facility at 140 West Highway 246, and earlier this month provided a notice of closure to the City of Goleta (Buellton’s Library Services Provider). As the City of Buellton starts renovations to the existing library building for an expanded Senior Center, Buellton Library will begin moving off the premises. Its new home will be on the historic Willemsen property located at 202 Dairyland Road, which is still under construction. Updates will be provided to the community as information is available.

Beginning on Thursday, August 15th, Buellton Library staff will begin working behind the scenes to pack up the library collection for storage while construction is finished.

Please note the following impacts to service:

All holds currently awaiting pick-up must be checked out by August 14th. Holds not picked up at that time will be cancelled and must be replaced through the Aspen catalog for pickup at another Black Gold library location.

New holds placed via the online catalog may be picked up at any Black Gold library location. Buellton Library is no longer listed in the catalog as a pick-up location for new holds.

The Buellton Library collection of materials is no longer visible in the online catalog. Materials may be checked out from the library in-person through August 14th.

All programs scheduled after August 14th have been cancelled.

To support us during this transition, we kindly ask for a pause in donations of books and audiovisual materials; any patrons wishing to make monetary donations may do so online. Although due dates have not been shortened, we welcome the return of any library materials you are finished enjoying so they can be packed for the move.

Once the library has been vacated for renovations, Library staff will pivot to an outreach model of service that will include engaging storytimes, digital literacy resources, card registrations, and more. Details and schedules will be posted as plans are finalized with our local community partners. When access to the new Buellton Library site is granted by the City of Buellton, staff will then redirect their focus to preparing for reopening the new facility and celebrating with the community.

We will miss seeing our patrons each day and look forward to providing service to the community via outreach during the transition between buildings. Online services such as downloads and streaming remain available. Additional information will be shared as soon as it is available. Please check our website for the latest details. Questions about library services may be sent to goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org. For questions related to the facility, move, and closure, please contact City of Buellton City Hall at (805) 688-5177.

We look forward to serving you from our beautiful new facility soon!