Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise to Offer Free Naloxone Training

Santa Barbara, CA – August 14, 2024 – Overdose deaths are continuing to rise in our community. The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise in partnership with Rotary Action Group Addiction Prevention North America is doing something about it by equipping our community with the knowledge and tools necessary to help combat the opioid crisis and save lives. Participants will learn how to administer Kloxxado, an effective treatment in reversing an opioid overdose. Attendees will receive a free kit. ($49 value). Advanced, early registration is required. Space is limited. Please help share this important advisory.

WHAT: The public is invited to learn how to administer Naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. This training, which will last for one hour, is an invaluable opportunity to be prepared to act swiftly and effectively in emergency situations.

WHEN: The first Tuesday of the Month from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Advanced, early registration is required. Space is limited.

WHERE: The Unity Shoppe, located at 110 W. Sola Street in Santa Barbara, CA

REGISTER: The training is free to attend. (Click link and select “Going” to register)

September 3, 2024 – https://bit.ly/9-3_Naloxone_Training

https://bit.ly/9-3_Naloxone_Training October 1, 2024 – https://bit.ly/10-1_Naloxone_Training

– https://bit.ly/10-1_Naloxone_Training November 5, 2024 – https://bit.ly/11-5_Naloxone_Training

About The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is made up of local business, professional, and civic leaders. With camaraderie, compassion, professionalism, and playfulness, we create positive, lasting change in Santa Barbara and global communities.

We choose Service Above Self. For more information, visit www.sbsunriserotary.org