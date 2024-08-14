Santa Barbara County DA Rules Police Shooting of Wesley Klotthor Justified

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office ruled last week that the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Wesley Klotthor by two Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detectives on January 13 in Santa Maria was justified, citing that Klotthor, who was armed with a pistol, posed an “imminent threat” to officers on scene. According to a review of the investigation, the District Attorney’s Office found that both officers, Detectives Nicholas Adomaitis and Michael Savey, “bear no state criminal liability” for the shooting.

One day prior to the incident, according to the report, Klotthor’s parents went to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s substation in Santa Maria to speak with deputies about potential resources for their son who had a history of mental illness. The parents of the 32-year-old explained that while they did not fear him nor had he threatened them, his behavior had become “increasingly paranoid and delusional,” noting that he carried a Glock pistol on his person.

The following morning, after Klotthor brought a concealed firearm with him to a breakfast restaurant, the family contacted the Sheriff’s Office again. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the family reported that Klotthor claimed to have a concealed carry weapon permit (CCW) and had mentioned that there were “voices in his head” that told him he was the “black angel of death.” Upon receiving this information, deputies began preparing a search warrant for Klotthor’s residence and vehicle.

Later the same day, a member of the family called 9-1-1 around 5:20 p.m. to report that Klotthor, while brandishing a firearm under the influence of a controlled substance, stated, “I will shoot someone.”

After multiple hours, the Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant, evacuated neighboring properties, established a perimeter around the Santa Maria home located on Blake Street, and engaged with Klotthor by phone to encourage his peaceful surrender. As Klotthor became increasingly manic, paranoid, and angry, however, hopes of peaceful de-escalation were not successful. Klotthor told deputies from the Crisis Negotiation Team that he would begin shooting law enforcement “on sight,” going outside several times armed with his Glock, which was affixed with a green laser sight, and shouting “FBI! Drop your guns!”

At around 9:30 p.m., Klotthor returned to the backyard and aimed his firearm in the direction of Detectives Adomaitis and Savey, who were set up in a neighboring backyard. The detectives fired their rifles in response to the threat — shooting until Klotthor “fell to the ground.” He was pronounced dead on scene.

“In reviewing the evidence and considering all of the circumstances, the actions taken by Detectives Adomaitis and Savey were reasonable based on the facts known and perceived by them at the time of the shooting,” stated the District Attorney’s in the ruling. “Any reasonable law enforcement officer would perceive Klotthor’s actions as an immediate lethal threat to anyone in the immediate vicinity.”