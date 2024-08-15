Cottage Health Opens New Centralized Location for Cottage Heart & Vascular Center

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — August 14, 2024— Cottage Health is pleased to announce the opening of a new location for its Cottage Heart & Vascular Center, designed to bring together several of its specialized cardiac practices in one convenient location. Located right next to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at 221 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara, the new building houses a range of services, including cardiology, cardiovascular diagnostics, cardiothoracic surgery and women’s heart care. The centralized location fosters seamless communication and coordination between the various specialties.

The new location features the following specialized clinics:

Cottage Cardiology Clinic

Provides comprehensive cardiology care, including evaluation, diagnosis, treatment and disease management. Cardiology specialists at this clinic include Bina Ahmed, MD; Vishal Goyal, MD; Alexander Hardwick, MD; Sanjay Kumar, MD; and Holly Romine, NP.

Cottage Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Clinic

Offers specialized surgical interventions for heart, lungs, esophagus, trachea and other parts of the chest, utilizing the latest minimally invasive techniques and state-of-the-art surgical technology. The cardiothoracic clinic team includes Peter Baay, MD; Dominic Tedesco, MD; Michael Paulsen, MD; Martha Serrato, NP; and Noah Guinto, PA-C.

Cottage Women’s Heart Clinic

Offers expert consultation to women, providing accessible, personalized care focusing on sex-specific risk assessment and optimization for primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease. The clinic is led by Bina Ahmed, MD.

Cottage Cardiovascular Diagnostics

Offers a full range of in-depth diagnostic procedures that help doctors evaluate heart function and pinpoint health risks.

The Cottage Heart & Vascular Center also includes the Cottage Structural Heart Clinic, which specializes in treating structural heart conditions and offers advanced and minimally invasive procedures. Conveniently located on the 4th floor of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (400 W. Pueblo St.), the clinicensures easy access to comprehensive hospital services. Specialists at this clinic are Joseph Aragon, MD; Michael Shenoda, MD; and Kara Jones, NP.

The Cottage Heart & Vascular Center provides world-class cardiovascular care on California’s Central Coast, leveraging the most advanced technologies and a patient-centric approach. The center offers nationally recognized care to diagnose, treat, and help manage heart and vascular conditions.

The Cottage Heart & Vascular Center is recognized as a Blue Distinction Center® for Cardiac Care by Blue Shield of California. It offers safe, top-quality care from highly trained medical staff. It is also a STEMI Receiving Center, providing potentially lifesaving angioplasty within 90 minutes, 24/7. In 2023, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital earned a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, further demonstrating its commitment to excellence in patient care.

For more information about the new Cottage Heart & Vascular Center, please visit cottagehealth.org/heart.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

The not-for-profit Cottage Health provides advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. In the past year, Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided care for 19,213 inpatient admissions and 85,711 emergency department visits and helped deliver 1,886 newborns. Comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage Health’s comprehensive range of specialized services includes the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital. Beyond hospital settings, Cottage Health offers primary care and specialty clinics, Cottage Urgent Care Centers throughout the tri-counties, and 24-hour access to providers via Cottage Virtual Care (English and Spanish), an online service for common conditions.