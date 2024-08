I just wanted to thank Nick Welsh for all his fabulous reporting throughout the years. His recent story on Vandenberg Space Force Base’s launch increases — “In Space, No One Can Hear You Scream” — inspired me to write to Rep. Salud Carbajal. As someone who wakes up in a cold sweat due to early morning launches, rolls over and checks Launch Monkey to make sure it was scheduled, I really appreciated the story.

