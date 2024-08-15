Santa Barbara County Fire Department Graduates First Class from Regional Fire Communication Center Dispatch Academy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department announces the graduation of 18 dispatchers from the inaugural Regional Fire Communication Center (RFCC) Dispatch Academy. Four Dispatch Supervisors and fourteen Dispatchers have successfully completed a rigorous 20-week academy, which included comprehensive training in Emergency Medical Dispatching (EMD) and Emergency Fire Dispatching (EFD).

These newly trained dispatchers are now well-equipped to handle a wide range of emergency situations. With their EMD training, dispatchers can provide life-saving instructions over the phone, such as guiding 911 callers through CPR procedures during cardiac arrest emergencies while emergency personnel are en route. Additionally, their EFD qualifications ensure that appropriate fire resources are dispatched efficiently and accurately, based on a structured criteria of specific fire-related questions.

Beginning on Monday, August 19, 2024, these dispatchers will start answering 911 calls, providing essential services to the community. The RFCC is responsible for handling all public assistance calls for medical emergencies, fires, and various all-hazard responses. The Center will serve seven fire departments within Santa Barbara County, including the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Montecito Fire Protection District, Lompoc Fire Department, Guadalupe Fire Protection District, and Santa Maria Fire Department.

As part of this initiative, dispatch call takers have been trained to ensure that 95% of 9-1-1 calls are answered within 15 seconds of the first ring. This rapid response capability is crucial for providing immediate assistance and pre-arrival instructions, ensuring that individuals in distress receive help as quickly as possible.

Later this year, these dispatchers will transition to the state-of-the-art Santa Barbara County Regional Fire Communication Center, currently under construction and expected to be completed by the end of the year. This new facility will further enhance the ability of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and its partner agencies to coordinate and respond to emergencies with increased efficiency and effectiveness.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community, and the RFCC Dispatch Academy is a significant step forward in achieving that goal.