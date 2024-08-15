Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Announces Their 23rd Annual Event Passport to the Bayou Fundraiser to Remember and Honor Rob Fredericks

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is holding its twenty-third annual fundraiser on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 2 p.m. at the historic Rancho Dos Pueblos. This year’s theme, Passport to the Bayou, features a casual outdoor event. The guests will bid online for gifts from Santa Barbara’s most famous silent auction. The Women’s Auxiliary is organizing a dinner on the lawn presented by Lorraine Lim Catering.

We will honor Rob Fredericks at the Bayou with our Léni Fé Bland Award for his distinguished leadership in affordable housing over the past two decades. Rob is the Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara. He has led the way in providing safe, stable, and affordable housing options in our community.

The funds raised at this event allow the Mission to offer a successful 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program and provide emergency and transitional services for homeless guests. Last year, the Bayou event raised over $680,000 to assist people seeking shelter and recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The Mission has helped over 963 people achieve recovery in the last 27 years.

Rolf Geyling, the Rescue Mission president, said, “Together, we are not only transforming the lives of individuals, but we’re also changing and saving entire families. Generations from now, people will be living in hope and freedom because of the Mission and our donors who make it possible.”

For more event information, please go to www.sbrm.org/bayou.

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

Established in 1965, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, a 501(c)(3) organization, brings physical, emotional, educational, and spiritual resources to individuals and families in need. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and overnight accommodations to homeless guests 365 days of the year. The Rescue Mission offers men’s and women’s 12-month residential treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction, and job skills training. The Mission receives no government funding.