Cox Enterprises Announces 2024 Cox Conserves Heroes Nomination Period

SANTA BARBARA, CA (August 16, 2024) – Calling all environmental enthusiasts in Santa Barbara!Cox Enterprises has opened the nomination process for its Cox Conserves Heroes program. This program is part of Cox Enterprises’ national sustainability initiative, designed to recognize youth and adult volunteers as well as nonprofits that are making a positive impact in two areas of environmental change: reducing carbon, energy and water use and minimizing waste sent to landfills. Visit CoxConservesHeroes.com between Aug. 15 -29 to nominate a sustainability superstar, and give them the chance to win up to $30,000 for the environmental nonprofit of their choice.

Since 2008, Cox has honored more than 200 volunteers across the nation who have helped us make a significant impact on sustainability and environmental protection in our communities. The James M. Cox Foundation has donated more than $1.4 million to environmental nonprofits on behalf of the Cox Conserves Heroes program.

“We’re thrilled that Cox Enterprises continues to invest in sustainability efforts throughout the communities we serve,” said Chanelle Hawken, vice president of public and government affairs for Cox Communications’ West Region. “Cox is the first U.S.-based, enterprise-wide service company to be verified by GreenCircle Certified, a result of having achieved our goal of Zero Waste to Landfill by 2024. And we continue to focus on our 34 by 34 social impact initiative: positively impacting 34 million lives by 2034. Cox Conserves Heroes is part of our ongoing commitment and continues to showcase our investment in the long-term health and wellness of all individuals.”

This year, the company will continue to recognize volunteers and nonprofits making a positive impact. Key details include:

Environmental focus areas—To align with Cox’s sustainability goal to be carbon and water neutral by 2034, Cox Conserves Heroes will focus on individuals and nonprofits who inspire and are making meaningful progress within two areas of environmental change: reducing carbon, energy and water use and minimizing waste sent to landfills.

Recognition categories—Volunteers and 501(c)(3) nonprofits are eligible to be nominated for recognition in one of three categories: Adult (18+), Youth (under 18) or Nonprofit. The program will honor a total of six volunteers and three nonprofits.

Prize money for winners—Heroes will receive a total of $150,000, and the national winner of the non-profit category will receive The Jim Kennedy Award to honor Cox Enterprises Chairman Emeritus and James M. Cox Foundation Chairman Jim Kennedy, an environmentalist and grandson of the company’s founder who started the Cox Conserves sustainability program in 2007.

The voting period begins October 7 and is open to the public. Cox will announce the winners in October. In addition to individual recognition, all finalists and winners will receive cash awards to be donated to an environmental nonprofit of their choice courtesy of the James M. Cox Foundation.

Cox, its affiliated companies, and their immediate families are not eligible. Previous Cox Conserves Heroes and finalists are not eligible. A volunteer or nonprofit can enter from anywhere in the U.S. Nonprofits are encouraged to enter a single completed project that was focused on carbon, water or waste reduction. Nominees who are minors (under age 18) must have a parent or legal guardian’s (“parent”) permission to be nominated, and parents will be required to sign a permission form

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy, health care, and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.