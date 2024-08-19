Squeeze the Day at the Goleta Lemon Festival this September 28 & 29 at Girsh Park Presented by Rusty’s Pizza

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to host another Goleta Lemon Festival! Presented by Rusty’s Pizza, the 31st annual festival will be held on September 28 & 29, 2024 at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The Goleta Lemon Festival celebrates the region’s rich history and role lemon harvesting has played dating back to around 1875 when Sherman Patterson Stow of Goleta’s Rancho La Patera planted the first known commercial lemon orchard in California.

The Goleta Lemon Festival has grown to attract more than 40,000 residents, visitors, community leaders, nonprofits, and elected officials, celebrating the Good Land’s zest. The festival is Goleta’s largest community event of the year, hosting over 80 booths featuring local non-profit organizations, crafts, lemony foods and beverages, and lemon-themed souvenirs. Applications for vendors are now open. Visit LemonFestival.com/vendorapplications.

Come hungry and plan to indulge at the Community West Bank Food Court with treats to satisfy any craving like lemonade, lemon bars, and Rusty’s pizza! When you get thirsty, visit the Signature Aviation Lemon Lounge for a refreshing lemon ale, cider, and local wines.

While festival goers explore and shop, they will enjoy live music from the American Riviera Bank Main Stage with a wide variety of genres, including Rock, Country, Blues, Funk, and more. Don’t miss the headliner, Area 51, on stage Saturday afternoon. Nearby you can power up your phone at the Scale Microgrids Charging Station after all those selfies from the dance floor.

“The Goleta Lemon Festival is a chance to squeeze the most out of our community spirit and celebrate the bright history of lemons in Goleta,” said Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “We are thrilled to bring together residents, businesses, and visitors for a weekend filled with fun, flavor, and fantastic memories.”

The Goleta Lemon Festival is a family-friendly event for kids of all ages. An all-inclusive activity wristband will get you endless rides and games, like archery tag, inflatable bubbles, and mini golf at the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone. Save $5 pre-purchasing your activity wristband at LemonFestival.com.

The festival also features the largest interactive display of Fire, Police, and Emergency Services in the County at Safety Street, presented by ExxonMobil. Meet the people who help keep us safe and get an up-close look at their state-of-the-art vehicles and technologies. Attendees are also invited to meet the Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit.

On Saturday only, the festival will feature the 17th Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show, presented by Ruth Ann Bowe Village Properties, showcasing a variety of cool classic cars ranging from Corvettes and Camaros to trucks and pick-ups along with motorcycles and bicycles. Enjoy refreshing lemon ale or a lemon bar while admiring these classics. If you have a classic you would like to enter, registration is now open. Visit LemonFestival.com/goleta-fall-classic.

New this year is the addition of The Point Market Community Stage featuring entertainment and performances by local troops, groups and organizations. We’ve also added the Polar Seltzer Cool Down Zone for a refreshing break during your fun-filled day, and you can bike to the festival knowing you can park at the Rad Power Bikes Bike Valet.

The festival could not happen without the many volunteers ages 14 and up who spend time planning the festival and lending a hand over the weekend. Visit LemonFestival.com to sign up!

The Goleta Lemon Festival is from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, September 28, and 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday, September 29. For more information, visit LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria.

Thank you to our Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Rusty’s Pizza

Main Squeeze Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Community West Bank, Cox Communications, Doordash, ExxonMobil, GoGoleta, MarBorg Industries, Polar Seltzer, Rad Power Bikes, Rincon Broadcasting, Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties, Sable Offshore, Santa Barbara Airport, Scale Microgrids, Signature Aviation, Spectrum Reach, The Point Market, Visit Santa Barbara.

Lemon Slice Sponsors: Blue Star Parking, Courtyard by Marriott, Goleta West Sanitary District, Ice in Paradise, Residence Inn by Marriott, The Berry Man.

Lemon Zest Sponsors: American Medical Response, Chevron, Complete Care at Home, edhat, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Good Land Wine Shop & Bar, Limoneira, Majestic Asset Management, Noozhawk, Ramada by Wyndham, Santa Barbara Independent, Southern California Edison, SpaceX, Team Solutions Group, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, UC Santa Barbara, UCLA Health, UCLA Health, Ventura Rental Party & Events.

Event Supporters: 92.9 KJEE, Anna’s Bakery, Bright Event Rentals, Camino Real Marketplace, Cumulus Radio Station, Foundation for Girsh Park, Granite Construction, JANO Printing & Mailworks, Jay Farbman Photography, KEYT, KRAZy Country, Lucidity Collaborative Events, Lure Digital, M.Special Brewing Co., Por La Mar Nursery, Santa Barbara Cider Co., Santa Barbara MTD, Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties, Univision.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.