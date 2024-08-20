Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The highly anticipated 2024 Pacific Pride Festival is almost here, and this Saturday, August 24th, Chase Palm Park Field will transform into a vibrant hub of celebration from 11 am to 7 pm. This year’s festival, themed “United in Pride,” is all about coming together to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and the power of community.

Festival Highlights:

New & Exciting Events: The day kicks off at 11:00 am with a land blessing, welcome remarks from the new Executive Director, Julio Roman, closely followed by the first-ever Pride Pet Parade — a heartwarming march of our furry friends in front of the main stage. Also new this year is a Community Painting Event, where attendees can create mini works of art to take home, leave at the festival, or trade with others.

Live Entertainment: The festival will feature live performances throughout the day, culminating in spectacular shows by dual headliners: The Gurls, a sensational trans pop group, and Jessica Wild, a fierce queen from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Family-Friendly Fun: Pride has something for everyone, with face painting, games, crafts, and more for the little ones. The festival's inclusive atmosphere ensures that all ages can enjoy the festivities.

Cultural Richness & Community Engagement: Explore areas dedicated to arts, health, spirituality, and social justice, with 70 community groups and local vendors on hand to connect with attendees and offer unique experiences. Various health screenings will also be available to community members.

Food & Refreshments:

Guests can enjoy a variety of options from 9 food trucks serving everything from coffee and tacos to vegan treats. For those 21 and over, the popular Beer Garden returns (separate ticket purchase required), offering a place to relax with friends and a refreshing drink in hand.

Safety & Accessibility:

This year’s festival places a strong emphasis on safety and security, ensuring a comfortable environment for all attendees. On-site security will be present throughout the event. The festival also features accessibility enhancements, including a raised platform for those with mobility challenges and simultaneous interpretation in Spanish and ASL.

Join the Celebration!

The 2024 Pacific Pride Festival is a free, can’t-miss event that brings together the Santa Barbara County community to celebrate unity and pride. With limited parking, attendees are encouraged to use public transportation or take advantage of the complimentary bike valet service.

Get Involved

There’s still time to volunteer, donate, or learn more about the festival and other Pride Week events. Visit PacificPrideFoundation.org for all the details.

Paciﬁc Pride Foundation (PPF) is a leading LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco, serving more than 6,500 people each year throughout all of Santa Barbara County. With ofﬁces in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, PPF partners with 70 educational and nonproﬁt agencies to provide a dynamic range of health, prevention, and social service programs, including programs for LGBTQ+ youth and older adults, counseling services, opioid response services, sensitivity and competency trainings, community events and advocacy on LGBTQ+ issues.

For more information or to make a donation please visit paciﬁcpridefoundation.org.