Santa Barbara Airport Announces Final Public Meetings for Airport Master Plan Update

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 19, 2024

The Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) invites the community to participate in the final series of public meetings regarding the Airport Master Plan (AMP) Update. These meetings will consider final updates and concepts for the Airport’s future development.

An interactive Open House will be held on Thursday, August 22, where attendees can drop by anytime to provide feedback on the planning process, explore exhibits, and engage with airport staff and aviation consultants. SBA will also present at the Airport Commission, Planning Commission, and City Council meetings. Dates and times are below.

Airport Master Plan Update Open House

Thursday, August 22

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Direct Relief Conference Room

6100 Wallace Becknell Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93117

The proposed update revises the 2017 AMP to reflect the latest forecasts and includes passenger projections, conceptual plans, and timelines to meet future demands, comply with federal regulations, and enhance safety.

Airport staff will present recommended changes, including a preferred taxiway and runway system alternative. The AMP Update also considers additional aircraft hangars, vertiports, a parking garage, fuel storage improvements, and a long-term terminal reconfiguration as development alternatives.

This is the final series of public meetings during which the community can provide input on the Master Plan Update. Five other series of public meetings have been held throughout the planning process over the last two years. The next steps for the Master Plan Update process includes a thorough environmental review anticipated to begin in 2025.

Join us to help shape the future of Santa Barbara Airport!

For more information about the Airport Master Plan Update, visit FlySBA.com/MPU

Additional Meetings:

City of Santa Barbara – Airport Commission

Wednesday, August 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Airport Administration Office

601 Firestone Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93117

City of Santa Barbara – Planning Commission

Thursday, August 29 at 1:00 p.m.

City Hall Council Chambers

735 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

City of Santa Barbara – Council Meeting

Tuesday, September 17 at 2:00 p.m.

City Hall Council Chambers

735 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

ABOUT SANTA BARBARA AIRPORT

Santa Barbara Airport served 1.27 million passengers in 2023 and is Southern California’s Tri-County Region’s airport of choice. American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines currently serve the Airport with more than 20 daily departures to 12 non-stop destinations – Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Seattle. SBA is a self-sustaining enterprise operated by the City of Santa Barbara.