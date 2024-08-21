On a recent day trip to Santa Barbara with my wife, we decided to stop at the Santa Barbara Public Market to eat at one of the restaurants.

We drove multiple blocks in all directions of the Public Market looking for a place to park on the street or in a parking lot. There were none to be found. The only open spaces were in lots that were permit restricted.

I pulled into a lot that apparently had no permits required. When we came back to the car from lunch, we had a $55 parking ticket.

Your city thinks that this is a good money-making scheme, but the real net effect is it is killing business.

I’m going to help you kill business by telling everyone I know that the cons outweigh the pros of going to Santa Barbara. I’m also going to tell everyone that I can, that I’m not going back to your city.