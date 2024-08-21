Santa Barbara Unified Students Kick Off 2024-2025 School Year

Whether it was their first day of kindergarten or kicking off their senior year, students grabbed their book bags to welcome in Santa Barbara Unified School District’s 2024-2025 school year on Monday.

Bright-eyed kids introduced themselves to their new teachers and classmates at McKinley Elementary, ready to dive into reading, writing, and math in both English and Spanish through the school’s dual-immersion program.

Students and teachers from K-12 in the Santa Barbara Unified School District celebrated their first day of the 2024-2025 school year on Monday. Credit: Santa Barbara Unified School District | Credit: Courtesy

At Santa Barbara High School, a brand-new art facility was waiting for students of the Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA), promising state-of-the-art opportunities for budding artists to explore their creativity and find inspiration around every corner.

According to the district, this year is dedicated to “strengthening our school community through deeper relationships, clearer communication, and a renewed focus on student well-being,” including an improved “Off and Away” policy for cell phones to limit distractions in the classroom — a policy that last week earned the district Governor Gavin Newsom’s applause.

“As we begin this exciting journey together, I encourage families to stay connected and involved in our school community,” said Superintendent Hilda Maldonado. “Their participation is vital to our students’ success, and we are stronger when we unite as one S.B. Unified team.”

Looking ahead, key dates to remember include winter break from December 16 to January 3, spring break from March 24 to 28, and the last day of school on June 12.