A 50-year-old Santa Barbara woman died Saturday evening after suffering a medical emergency while driving on De La Vina Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched at 5:54 p.m. to the 2000 block of De La Vina Street after receiving a report that a motorist had collapsed outside her vehicle. The woman had pulled over before exiting the car.

Santa Barbara police officers arrived first and found the motorist on the ground outside the vehicle.

“The officers evaluated the individual and determined the need to begin CPR,” the Police Department said in a media release.

Santa Barbara Fire Department personnel and American Medical Response medics arrived shortly thereafter and took over medical care. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It appeared that the individual was experiencing a medical emergency,” police said.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office later identified the decedent as Alison Priya Strieker, 50, of Santa Barbara, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

No further details were immediately available.