Sing, Dance, & Play at Community Concert Featuring the Bilingual Duo Andrés and Christina

Santa Barbara, CA — A special Community Concert will be held on Thursday, August 29th at 6:00 PM at the Plaza Del Mar Band Shell, located at 131 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara. This family-friendly event will feature the highly acclaimed bilingual children’s music duo, Andrés and Christina.

The duo is known for their engaging and interactive performances that invite audiences to sing, dance, and play along. Their music is geared towards little language learners in Spanish and English.

In addition to the concert, a Community Resource Fair will be held, offering fun for the whole family and celebrating the grand reopening of Plaza Del Mar.

“Our bilingual school community thrives on shared experiences that unite us, and the 123 Andrés concert is a perfect example. It’s an opportunity for our community to celebrate our cultural diversity through music, and we’re thrilled to host such a vibrant and engaging event together,” said McKinley Principal Daisy Ochoa.

This will be a picnic-style event, so bring your blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets to enjoy a beautiful evening outdoors. Food will also be available for purchase on-site.

The event is hosted by McKinley Elementary and Santa Barbara Unified, Adelante Charter School, First 5 Santa Barbara County, City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, the Santa Barbara County chapter of the California Association of Bilingual Educators.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, August 29th, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Location: Plaza Del Mar Band Shell, 131 Castillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 (Across from Los Baños Pool, near the Harbor)

Parking Information:

Attendees can park at the Carriage Museum parking lot, find off-street parking, or use paid parking in nearby City Parking lots. Families are also welcome to park at McKinley Elementary School and walk to the concert.

Interviews Available

For interviews to preview the event, please contact Santa Barbara Unified Communications Manager Ed Zuchelli at ezuchelli@sbunified.org.