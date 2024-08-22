Start of Pacific Coast Open Is Fabulous Day of Polo

The NetJets Pacific Coast Open (PCO), billed as the West Coast’s premier polo event, began last weekend at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, with six teams competing in three matches. The tournament continues this weekend and next.

“The Pacific Coast Open is the crown jewel of Santa Barbara’s polo season,” said club General Manager David Sigman. “With world-class talent converging from all corners of the globe, this year’s tournament promises to be one of the most thrilling and competitive in the history of our club.” The matches lived up to their billing, with the main match between La Karina and Klentner Ranch going into overtime before Karina won, 13-12.

Sunday’s polo was a perfect showcase of the season, according to Polo Manager Melanja Jones. “The polo was phenomenally athletic, with the lead changing hands several times. Hearing the crowd so invested in the game, on their feet cheering for the tying goal and sending the match to overtime, was thrilling to everyone.”

Earlier in the day, Bentley Estates beat Carbenella Polo, 12-11, and Antelope defeated Mokarow Farms, 10-7. All six teams play again this Friday and Sunday, then the semifinals will be on Friday, August 30, with the final on Sunday, September 1.

Many guests arrived in the early afternoon for socializing in the hospitality tents, cabanas, clubhouse, and environs. The traditional Pony Parade and singing of the national anthem began the classic program on a perfect, sunny-but-not-too-warm American Riviera afternoon. Throughout the match, Jones provided informative and entertaining play-by-play narration. At halftime, guests enjoyed the classic tradition of the stomping of the divots while enjoying complimentary champagne on the field.

The close match was typical of the season. The parity among the teams, according to Jones, is such that more games have been decided in overtime play or by one goal in regulation play than she can ever recall in her 16 years at the club. What’s more, Jones noted, “the quality of play from these athletic horses and polo players and all the extra touches at Friday Happy Hour and Sunday Polo,” including the flag presentation, the champagne divot stomp, and delicious food, are drawing sold-out crowds.

Inside a glass case in the Clubhouse, the club proudly displays the stunning PCO trophy. The silver-and-gold trophy is crowned with an eagle supporting a globe, adorned with semiprecious stones, and mounted on a redwood base. According to Curtis Skene, son of legendary polo player Robert Skene, it is one of the most magnificent trophies in the world.

The PCO tournament began in 1908 and was hosted over the years by many clubs, including the Beverly Hills Polo Club. In 1952, it began its residency at this club and has remained ever since. The trophy has also remained here, except for a brief period when it went missing. Skene related that when his father was managing the club in the late 1960s and early 1970s, polo was not doing so well, so he decided to place the trophy in a bank vault, but then forgot where he put it. After it went missing for a few years, a friend asked about a relocation to a bank vault, jogging Skene’s memory, and a few phone calls later, the trophy was found.

The September 1 PCO final marks the end of the High Goal Season, but a lot more polo is ahead. The upcoming Eight-Goal Season has the same schedule, with Friday Happy Hour matches, which have free admission, and Sunday matches with a range of seating options, including grandstand, private cabanas, and hospitality tents. Food and beverages from the Polo Grill are available at both Friday and Sunday matches. Sunday matches have consistently been selling out, so reservations are a good idea.

A lot of people, according to Jones, find the Eight-Goal Season more approachable. While it is technically considered to be semi-professional level, anywhere else in the country, Jones noted, it would be the highest level of play.

Also this fall is the popular 12-Goal Ladies’ Invitational and the Last Chance Tournament, which is a competition of teams from all around the state. That tournament began in the golden age of polo, when teams from different clubs challenged each other.

Prince Harry has not played at the club this season, but Jones stated that he is always welcome. He is an absolute gentleman, Jones related, and a true horseman and competitor.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club has three high goal fields, a polo school, and boarding facilities. polo. It has a polo boutique well-stocked with apparel and accessories. The club also has tennis courts, a swimming pool, and a fitness facility. The polo season opened May 5 and runs through October 13.

Klentner Ranch and La Karina (pink) compete. | Gail Arnold

The Pony Parade and singing of the National Anthem began the program | Gail Arnold

Guests socialize at half time on the field. | Gail Arnold

Federation of International Polo past president Dr. Robert Caleel and

Annette Caleel | Gail Arnold



Curtis Skene with PCO trophy | Gail Arnold

Board President Henry Walker with Erin Walker | Gail Arnold





Past board president and boardmember John Muse, Mindy Denson, and Sponsor NetJets Senior VP Sales Luke Hatfield | Gail Arnold

