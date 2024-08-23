Dream Foundation Presents “Kim’s Dream” at SBIFF’s Santa Barbara Filmmaker Series on September 5th

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – 22 August 2024 – “Kim’s Dream”, a moving short film about Dream Foundation Dream recipient Kim Schwich by award-winning director Jeff Harasimowicz, will be featured on Thursday, September 5th as a part of SBIFF’s Santa Barbara Filmmaker Series.

Wife and mother Kim Schwich was one of the thousands who went to help after the 9/11 attacks. She worked closely with those sifting through the 1.2 million tons of material from the Twin Towers for anything that would help provide answers to grief-stricken people whose loved ones were missing.

Tragically, Kim was exposed to toxins in the air, which resulted in terminal cancer.

“I know this work will take my life,” Kim said in a letter to Dream Foundation. “I do not have any regrets.”

Kim contacted Dream Foundation for help with her Dream of returning to New York with her family to share what she had done following the attacks and what it meant. Dream Foundation made her Dream come true in January 2024.

“Kim’s Dream” revisits the events of 9/11 and its aftermath. It follows Kim’s return to New York with an unexpected and dramatic reunion, providing a glimpse into the lives of one of the unsung heroes of the time—an ordinary civilian doing something extraordinary in the face of adversity.

“Kim’s story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, the power of Dreams, and the enduring impact of compassion,” says Dream Foundation’s CEO, Kisa Heyer. “It is a privilege to share her Dream with our community as we honor her sacrifice and remember a day that changed the course of history.”

“Kim’s Dream” will screen on Thursday, September 5th at 5:30 pm, 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm, and 7:00 pm at SBIFF’s Education Center located at 1330 State Street, Suite 101. Admission is free, but seating is limited. Kisa Heyer and Dream Foundation staff will be in attendance to answer questions. Please visit https://sbiff.org/education/sbfilmmakerseries/ for more information.

The Santa Barbara Filmmaker Series occurs monthly, in conjunction with Downtown Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday. During this series, which is free and open to the public, SBIFF opens the doors to its Education Center to showcase the work of a local filmmaker. In addition to being a platform for new films and local talent, the Santa Barbara Filmmaker Series nurtures conversation and community.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations and committed donors, the organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams over the last thirty years. Dream Foundation has Charity Navigator’s four-star rating—its highest—for sound and transparent fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To support the mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.