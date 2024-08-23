Ready to Hang: Artist Call for Entry 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – This year will be the fifth iteration of what has already become an annually-awaited artistic tradition: Ready to Hang. A pop up show open to all local artists for creations 12 by 12 inches in size, Ready to Hang presents a unique opportunity to see new works by our entire community of artists in one show.

Ready to Hang typifies the spirit of the Community Arts Workshop as space for everyone to create and share. The show is already one of our region’s largest showcases of local art. In 2023 450 works were exhibited by more than 200 artists, and over two nights more than 1000 people visited. This year, the team is changing things up by limiting one piece per artist and ending entries once 350 pieces have been reached. Additionally, curator of the event, Michael Long is including a theme – “Connectivity”. Long explains the idea of the theme by saying, “I enjoy the connection and interconnection of Santa Barbara’s creatives which is vast and impressive. The inspirational community here has a very diverse background that can be seen in their individual work. I felt the theme Connectivity fit the vibe of our unique community as we get to know each other and each other’s work each year at Ready To Hang this year. I’m looking forward to seeing how the theme develops this year’s event.”

On September 1st, the online application will open and artists may enter the show by submitting a form and paying the $20 entry fee. Free and open to artists of any age, Ready to Hang is held at the Community Arts Workshop on Saturday, November 23rd. Artists interested in participating can visit sbcaw.org/hang or contact curator Michael Long: (805) 729-2425 or michaelevanlong@gmail.com, for artist entry information.