SBMM Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series Unveils the Story of Stearns Wharf

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is pleased to present the September offering of its Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series “Opening the Door to Santa Barbara: John Peck Stearns and his Wharf” featuring Santa Barbara author and historian Neal Graffy. During his presentation, Graffy will share the story of John Peck Stearns, the creation of Stearns Wharf, and the important role both played in Santa Barbara’s development.

The event will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. The cost is free for SBMM Navigators Circle members; $10 for all other members; and $20 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/3WQo8sM

John Peck Stearns. | Credit: Courtesy

Throughout the lecture, Graffy will discuss John Peck Stearns’ life and the pivotal events that led to the creation of his iconic wharf. Though Santa Barbara already had a wharf, it was too short to accommodate large ships, which had to anchor a half mile or more offshore. For Stearns and other lumber yard owners their wood was tossed overboard and had to be scavenged up and down the beach as the tides brought it ashore. For merchants, their shipments were offloaded onto smaller boats and then loaded onto the small wharf. The fee for this service added greatly to the cost of goods. Passengers coming ashore suffered the same ordeal and cost. Stearns offered to extend the wharf, but the owners tuned him down and he resolved the problem by building his own wharf extending out to deep enough water for cargo and passenger ships to easily and safely tie up and conduct business.

On September 16, 1872, the first ship docked at Stearns’ new wharf, marking a defining moment in Santa Barbara’s history. “John Peck Stearns and his wharf truly opened the door to Santa Barbara,” said Neal Graffy. “It marked the beginning of a new era, where the town could thrive with improved trade and travel, connecting its residents to distant shores with unprecedented ease.”

“Graffy’s recounting of John Stearns’ story not only honors the legacy of a visionary who played a crucial role in shaping Santa Barbara but also celebrates the enduring significance and strength Stearns Wharf represents,” said SBMM Executive Director Greg Gorga. “It’s a tale of innovation, perseverance, and community that continues to inspire Santa Barbarians.”

For over 150 years, Stearns Wharf has endured storms, fires, earthquakes, and even a tornado, standing as a lasting symbol of Santa Barbara’s resilience. Stearns Wharf is a bit of a misnomer as the structure is actually a pier. Wharfs are platforms built parallel to shore while piers extend perpendicularly out into and over the water. Today, Stearns Wharf remains the oldest wooden pier in California. Of all the piers on the coast, Stearns Wharf has the most amenities – everything from the Sea Center to restaurants and shops.

Lecture guests will also be able to view SBMM’s latest exhibition, Majestic California Piers, featuring 31 photographs showcasing iconic piers throughout California (spanning from San Simeon to Oceanside – and including Stearns Wharf). The piers are seen through the lenses of acclaimed photographers Bill Dewey and Dan Merkel, whose breathtaking aerial views and intimate details provide unique vantage points of these coastal landmarks. The show will be on view from September 5, 2024 to January 19, 2025.

Stearns Wharf 1872. | Credit: Courtesy

Most individuals attending the lecture will be able to find seats on the main floor. When overflow seating becomes necessary due to larger than normal attendance, guests are invited to view the lecture from the museum’s Munger Theater. All lecture seating is first come, first served. SBMM members are invited to enjoy a pre-lecture reception, which provides early access to the event. Learn more about becoming a member.

The Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series is sponsored by Marie L Morrisroe.

About the Speaker:

Since giving his first slideshow talk on local history in 1989, Neal Graffy has given well over 500 presentations on 22 different topics. Further, his expertise has been sought out by local, state, and national radio and television outlets. He has authored numerous monographs for historical organizations, as well as articles in regional and national publications, three local history books, and co-authored a series of historical fiction novels taking place in the early 1900s. Neal has also been featured in several documentaries including the Emmy Award winning Impressions in Time, appeared on Huell Howser’s California Gold, KCET TV’s Life and Times and on This Old House.

