American Association of University Women Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch, the League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County, and FUTURE for Lompoc Youth (FLY) to Host Local Lompoc Non-Partisan Candidate Forums 

The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County, and FUTURE for Lompoc Youth (FLY) will host two forums on Thursday, September 26, and Thursday, October 3, 2024.

Forum 1 will start at 6:30 pm, including Lompoc Unified School Board Candidates on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Forum 2 will start at 6:30 pm, including City Council and Mayoral Candidates on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

The forums will be in person (100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc) with live interpretation (Spanish and English) and on TAP TV Channel 23, on KPEG 100.9 FM, and via Zoom Webinar with live interpretation.

All candidates will be invited to bring campaign literature. All voters and community members are welcome.

A Community/Candidate meet up will proceed each forum at City Hall from 5:45 – 6:15 pm where candidates are invited to bring campaign literature. All voters and community members are welcome to attend. The forums will begin at 6:30 pm and conclude at 8:00.

Candidate questions will be collected from the community via Zoom registration and consolidated for use at the forums. A $20 gift card to a woman-owned small business in Lompoc will be awarded to the first 100 people to register for the forums; a maximum of one gift card per person.

There is no cost to attend but registration (whether attending in person or via Zoom) is requested at AAUW https://lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net/ .

According to AAUW Lompoc-Vandenberg President, Lucy Thoms-Harrington, “By expanding the forums to include live interpretation in person as well as via Zoom Webinar, the forums will be accessible to all of our community. AAUW is pleased to collaborate with the League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County and FUTURE for Lompoc Youth to make these forums possible.”