SBART Press Luncheon: Eliana Urzua and Tua Rojas of Bishop Diego Receive Athlete of the Week Awards

The Fall sports season is well underway and the first Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon of the year featured coach’s reports for tackle football, girls flag football, girls volleyball, women’s volleyball, boys water polo and men’s water polo.

In addition, Monday’s press luncheon was the annual Athletic Director’s day. John Muller of Bishop Diego, Dan Feldhaus of Dos Pueblos, Aaron Solis of San Marcos, Todd Heil of Santa Barbara and Dan Terry of Providence were in attendance and honored for their tireless work keeping athletic programs at the local high schools afloat.

Both the male and female Athlete of the Week honorees hailed from Bishop Diego. Tua Rojas received the male Athlete of the Week award after completing 9-of-12 passes for 160 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-13 lead over Salesian.

Tua Rojas tossed four touchdown passes against Salesian.

“Tua, our junior quarterback, threw the ball very well last week. His composure, leadership and maturity is actually why we did really well offensively,” Muller said. “He made a couple audibles at the line of scrimmage to do very well throwing the ball to senior Nick Malesky, who had four catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.”

Eliana Urzua of Bishop Diego girls volleyball was named the female Athlete of the week after being named MVP of the Cardinal Classic at UCSB. She finished with 117 kills and 21 aces over the course of the tournament.

“If you ever watch her, you count the aces and the kills, but watching her play in the back row is really special,” Muller said. “I know she is going to go on to {UCLA} next year and do a good job. I’m just happy to be her A.D.”

Flag Football off to a Fast Start

Girls flag football continues to grow in the Santa Barbara area and many of the local high schools have already played several games. San Marcos is 4-0 with wins over Channel Islands, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Camarillo.

The Royals have only allowed seven points total in those four games.

“We’re hoping to continue that trend as we open up league play at home against Ventura,” said San Marcos Athletic Director Aaron Solis.

Dos Pueblos is also 4-0 with wins over Bishop Diego, Channel Islands, Agoura and Ventura. The Chargers had a fantastic finish against Ventura driving 80 yards in one minute and 20 seconds to score with zero seconds on the clock to win 18-13.

“I’ve been in a CIF final and I would argue that last drive, despite being a preseason tournament gave me all the goosebumps and all the excitement that I’ve ever had as a tackle football coach,” said Dos Pueblos coach Doug Caines. “Girls flag football is legit. It’s awesome. I’m loving it.”