Date: September 18, 2024 | Time: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Location: Skydive Santa Barbara Hangar (Lompoc Airport: 1801 North H Street, Suite G)

Lompoc, CA – FUTURE for Lompoc Youth is proud to announce its upcoming fundraiser, “Sky’s The Limit,” an inspiring evening dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders in our community. The event will take place at the Skydive Santa Barbara Hangar on September 18, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Join us for an unforgettable experience featuring live music by the talented Victor Valencia, along with hors d’oeuvres catered by Savory & Sweet Eats, drinks, and live entertainment in a unique setting. Your attendance will directly support the vital work we do for Lompoc youth, helping shape the future of our community.

About FUTURE for Lompoc Youth:

FUTURE fosters connections in an innovative environment for Lompoc Valley youth to feel empowered in building their legacy. By supporting this event, you’ll be helping to ensure our programs continue to provide the resources and mentorship necessary for our youth to thrive.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Presenting Sponsor – $5,000:

Includes top listing on promotional materials and website, thanks from the podium, event signage, reserved table, social media post, and 8 tickets.

Includes listing on promotional materials and website, thanks from the podium, event signage, social media post, and 6 tickets.

Includes thanks from the podium, listing on the website, event signage, and 4 tickets.

Individual Tickets – $50:

Includes event entry, heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine & beer, live entertainment, and the opportunity to learn more about the great work being done in our community.

Get Your Tickets or Become a Sponsor:

Visit futureforlompocyouth.org/skysthelimit to secure your spot. Seating is limited, so don’t miss out!

We look forward to an evening of celebration, community, and support as we continue to build a brighter future for Lompoc’s youth.