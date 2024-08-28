The original version of this newsletter was sent out on Tuesday, June 18.

I’ve been in a book club with the same wonderful group of women for more than 15 years, and while I treasure our long friendships and our monthly gatherings, I have sort of a love/hate relationship with being told what to read.

On the one hand, being in a book club stretches me out of my comfort zone and forces me to read things I would have never picked up otherwise. On the other hand, there are some books that I would never have picked up because I KNEW they just wouldn’t appeal to me and being assigned to them feels like homework that I thought I graduated from a long time ago.

That being said, the last three books my book club has read, despite their critical acclaim, all fell into the category of “I’m not that interested,” and I probably would not have read them if they hadn’t been assigned. I ended up enjoying each of them for different reasons.

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee is an epic historical novel about four generations of a Korean family who immigrate to Japan, where they encounter all sorts of racism, discrimination, and ridiculous stereotyping. The strength is in the depiction of the characters, particularly the unmarried and pregnant young Korean woman Sunja, whose desire not to bring shame on her family provides the impetus for her to leave her home and create a new life in Japan. While the work is fiction, Lee is Korean-American, and her own family stories lend a ring of authenticity to the book, which has also been made into a series on Apple TV (I haven’t watched it).

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride is another historic epic, this time set in 1930s America in Chicken Hill, a small town in Pennsylvania, where Black, Jewish, and European immigrants, rich and poor, old and young, have what can sometimes feel like a million different conflicts and stories, all of which ramble in different directions and ultimately connect in a mystery that’s satisfyingly unveiled at the end. After I read the book, I was not surprised to learn that McBride is an accomplished saxophonist/jazz musician. Music plays a role in the story, and his writing style is not unlike the unexpected riffs and side journeys that you sometimes find in jazz.

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is a book I really wasn’t eager to read. Many in my book club love Kingsolver, but in the past I’ve found her books (The Poisonwood Bible, The Bean Trees, Animal Dreams) all to be fine, but somewhat overrated. Expecting to be underwhelmed, I was very happily surprised by how much I enjoyed Demon Copperhead. A spiritual cousin to great literary voices like Holden Caulfield, Huck Finn, and, obviously, David Copperfield, this is a story set in contemporary Southern Appalachia, told from the perspective of a teenage boy who came into the world with a teenaged, drug-addicted single mom; copper-colored hair; and a sharp wit. He goes into foster care; is forced into child labor; experiences terrible schools, addiction, love, loss, more love, more loss, a taste of athletic success, and then a crippling injury; and, through it all, maintains a healthy sense of humor. This is a book that I not only enjoyed, but it has stayed with me and will make me look at the people from that part of the country (including Kingsolver, who is from rural Kentucky) with more appreciative and compassionate eyes.

Note: It’s dialect-heavy, and thanks to excellent timing of my library holds, I read this one with a combination of audiobook and on the Kindle, a method I recommend when you can make it work. “Hearing” Demon’s voice in my head really helped to breathe even more life into an already lively tale.

—Leslie Dinaberg

UPCOMING BOOK EVENTS

Storytime at Solvang Library

Tuesday, August 27, 10:30 a.m. | Solvang Library

Montecito Book Club

Tuesday, August 27, noon | 1469 E. Valley Rd.

Storytime at Solvang Library

Wednesday, August 28, 10:30 a.m. | Solvang Library

Baby and Me Storytime

Wednesday, August 28, 11 a.m. | S.B. Central Library

Bilingual Songs & Stories for Kids

Wednesday, August 28, 11 a.m. | Franklin Elementary School

Book Signing: Gayle D. Beebe

Thursday, August 29, 4 p.m. | La Arcada Plaza

Book Talk and Signing: Maressa Voss

Thursday, August 29, 6 p.m. | Chaucer’s Books

Wiggly Storytime

Friday, August 30, 10:15 a.m. | S.B. Central Library

Preschool Story Time

Monday, September 2, 10 a.m. | Carpinteria Community Library

Wiggly Storytime

Tuesday, September 3, 10:15 a.m. | S.B. Central Library

Storytime at Solvang Library

Tuesday, September 3, 10:30 a.m. | Solvang Library

El Encanto Literary Club with Jan Carson

Tuesday, September 3, noon | El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel

Storytime at Solvang Library

Wednesday, September 4, 10:30 a.m. | Solvang Library

Baby and Me Storytime

Wednesday, September 4, 11 a.m. | S.B. Central Library

Bilingual Songs & Stories for Kids

Wednesday, September 4, 11 a.m. | Franklin Elementary School

Baby and Me Storytime

Friday, September 6, 10:30 a.m. | Goleta Valley Library

Storytime with Minh Lê and Dan Santat

Saturday, September 7, 11 a.m. | Godmothers Bookstore

Book Talk: Nicola Yoon and David Yoon

Saturday, September 7, 1 p.m. | Godmothers Bookstore

Storytime with Marla Frazee

Sunday, September 8, 11 a.m. | Godmothers Bookstore

Raíces y Sueños: Bilingual Storytime at the Art Museum

Sunday, September 8, 11 a.m. | Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Preschool Story Time

Monday, September 9, 10 a.m. | Carpinteria Community Library

LOCAL BOOK SPOTLIGHT

The following are the most recent titles that have been sent to us.

Ladies Who Lunch by Josef Woodard

A Book of Ink and Inklings by William J. Dalziel

The Baddest Dog in the Neighborhood by Doreen Ludka Maulhardt

Book Reviews Courtesy of CALIFORNIA REVIEW OF BOOKS*

Thanks to the generous contributions of David Starkey, Brian Tanguay and their team of reviewers at California Review of Books, we are able to provide a steady stream of book reviews via our content partnership. Recent reviews at Independent.com include:

