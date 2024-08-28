ForestWatch Announces 20th Anniversary Family Fall Festival On September 15, 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif.—Come celebrate the Central Coast’s public lands at the 20th Anniversary Family Fall Festival on Sunday, September 15, 2024, from 11am – 2pm. The event is a benefit for Los Padres ForestWatch, a nonprofit organization working to protect the Los Padres National Forest and Carrizo Plain National Monument.

The 20th Anniversary Family Fall Festival is open to the public and takes place at Rancho La Patera and Stow House, a beautiful and historic property in Goleta. Attendees will enjoy a fun afternoon filled with local wines, craft brews, food from local food trucks like Buena Onda and 805QuesaBurria Tacos, Kona Ice of Santa Barbara, lawn games, delicious concessions, community circle, face painting, the SB Bubble Guy, Magic by Gene Urban, exciting raffles and live and cake auctions.

Join us in celebrating 20 years of fighting for land and wildlife conservation. This year’s live auction features an exciting assortment of outdoor adventures and experiences including:

a stay for 6 at Solminer Wine Co.’s vineyard barn house with a catered dinner and wine pairing

a Fletcher Chouinard Designs surfboard complete with fins and leash

a guitar signed by Grammy Nominated reggae band Rebelution

a 4-night surf and stay package for 2 at LMBK Surf House in Lombok, Indonesia

A carefully curated online silent auction will run from September 9th to the evening of September 15th. The auction includes outdoor gear from REI; one-of-a-kind art; local wine packages; and unique items from some of the region’s top restaurants, shops, artisans, and travel destinations.

Proceeds from the event benefit Los Padres ForestWatch, a local nonprofit organization that serves as a watchdog for Los Padres National Forest, coordinates trash cleanups and other volunteer projects, and provides opportunities for underserved youth and their families to experience nature. Among many other projects, ForestWatch is coordinating an effort to halt a 235,000-acre logging and vegetation removal plan across the Los Padres National Forest.

Tickets for the afternoon are $50 for adults and $30 for children, and sponsorships begin at $250. Reservations may be made at https://paybee.io/in-person-event/forestwatch/5, or call Camden at 805-617-4610 ext 4.