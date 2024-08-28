One805Live! Launches Spectacular Online Auction in Support of Santa Barbara County First Responders

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, August 28, 2024 – One805 is excited to announce the launch of its One805Live! 2024 auction. This year’s auction features an extraordinary selection of exclusive items and unforgettable experiences.

Bids and donations will benefit Santa Barbara County’s First Responders, and will help provide essential safety and life-saving equipment, along with vital mental wellness counseling, ensuring our local heroes are well-equipped to manage the challenges of their demanding roles.

The online auction opens for bidding on September 4, 2024 at 4 pm and exclusive items will be unveiled at One805’s preview party that same day. The auction can be accessed via www.One805.org.

Highlights of the One805LIVE! 2024 Auction include:

Ferrari LaFerrari third-phase prototype

This Ferrari LaFerrari is a third-phase prototype, meaning it’s really close to a production model. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and there will never be another like it, so it is the ultimate collector’s car. Prototypes are incredibly rare, as Ferrari only built three units with this specification. They almost never end up outside the company. Some are destroyed, others go on display in the Ferrari museum or are stored away and forgotten.

Maroon 5 VIP Experience

This opportunity includes two VIP tickets featuring an up-close view to one of Maroon 5’s highly anticipated 2025 Las Vegas Residency shows, a chance to meet the band after the show, and a Baby Blue “Squier Jaguar” guitar, signed by the entire band.

Dinner at Lucky’s with Troy Aikman

One805 is offering the Ultimate Dinner Party for 12, with none other than NFL legend Troy Aikman at the renowned Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito. Gather 12 lucky friends for an exclusive dinner with one of football’s greatest icons. Troy Aikman, Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX NFL’s lead game analyst, is a name synonymous with excellence. During his illustrious career, he led the Dallas Cowboys to six NFC East titles and four NFC Championship Games, securing victories in three Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX). In February 2006, Aikman was rightfully inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Safari Adventures

For anyone planning a safari next year, your dream may just have come true! This year there are three exclusive once-in-a-lifetime safari adventures to choose from: South Africa, Botswana, and Zambia, all 5-star luxury, and all curated by a bespoke Safari planner. Enjoy the breathtaking landscapes and unique wildlife in these immersive experiences. Bid on the experience of a lifetime, and maybe you will come away with a bargain!

Legendary Masters Golf Tournament

One805 is offering two badges to any one day of the 2025 or 2026 Masters Golf Tournament (April). The Masters is played each April at lush Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The Masters is a special event and stands apart from other golf tournaments because it receives interest from even the most casual golf fans. It is one of the most respected championships in all of professional sports and it seems that all eyes are on Augusta when the players hit the first tee. Don’t miss your chance to see some of the world’s top golf professionals take the course at the Masters!

Other Auction Items

Items include: Oenophile’s dinner with Al Stewart and Alan Parsons, Pink concert tickets, Santa Ynez Horseback Adventure, Sunset Cruise, two-hour private sailboat charter, Belmond El Encanto, two-night suite VIP “Staycation” package, aviation summer camp, Scotland Gold Paradise, Santorini beachside villa, Cape Town’s Premier Hotel, The Miramar Hotel two-night stay in a Garden Bungalow, Abbey Road art, Russell Young “Marilyn Superstar” print, Crista Limited Edition Print, Santa Barbara Zoo Yacht Club print, First Responder oil painting, Guitar signed by all Artists from One805LIVE! 2024, Kenny Loggins Signed Guitar, Kevin Costner Signed Guitar, and a pair of Tanzanite and diamond earrings. To view the complete list of auction items, please visit: https://one805.betterworld.org/auctions/one805live-2024-auction.