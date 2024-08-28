Registrar of Voters Encourages Citizens to Register to Vote

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Elections Office invites all eligible citizens to register to vote in anticipation of the upcoming Presidential General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 5th. The last day to register to vote for the November 5, 2024, General Election is October 21, 2024.

Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland emphasizes, “Registering to vote or verifying that your voter registration is accurate is important.”

A voter must be a citizen of the United States and be at least 18 years of age on election day to be eligible to vote. Voters can verify the accuracy of their voter registration, including residential and mailing addresses, at the California Secretary of State’s website, sos.ca.gov/elections/registration-status or Santa Barbara County Elections Office website at sbcvote.com. To make address and other updates to voter registration, or for eligible citizens to register to vote, go to registertovote.ca.gov.

If you prefer to register to vote with a paper registration form, voter registration cards can be found in several locations including at elections offices, at most post offices and public libraries. The cards can be returned, postage free, to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Santa Barbara County Elections Office has three locations to serve voters:

Santa Barbara Elections Main Office (4440-A Calle Real)

Monday – Friday, 9AM to 5PM and on Saturday, November 2 from 9AM to 2PM.

Santa Maria Elections Branch Office (511 Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 134)

Opening October 7, Monday – Friday, 8AM to Noon and 1PM to 5PM and on Saturday, November 2 from 9AM to 2PM.

Prior to October 7, voter registration cards may be picked up at the County’s Clerk-Recorder’s office in Santa Maria, located right past security at 511 Lakeside Parkway.

Lompoc Elections Branch Office (401 E. Cypress, Suite 102)

Opening October 29, 8AM to Noon and 1PM to 5PM and on Saturday, November 2 from 9AM to 2PM. Santa Barbara County Elections can be reached at sbcvote.com or by calling 800-722-8683.