Santa Maria Public Airport District Reaches Agreement to Support Conservation and Continue Critical Projects

Santa Maria, CA – [Date] – “The Santa Maria Public Airport District is pleased to announce that it has reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), allowing the Airport to move forward with essential projects that ensure the safety and operational efficiency of the facility.”

The settlement addresses an allegation of a “take” of the California tiger salamander (CTS) due to the conversion of a parcel of land from grassland to active agricultural operations. Although the Airport Board did not concede to the claim, it has committed to a solution that balances the need for ongoing airport operations with the preservation of local wildlife.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Airport will contribute $5 million towards the conservation of the California tiger salamander and set aside over 300 acres of habitat for onsite conservation. This settlement, while a significant financial commitment, enables the Airport to continue its projects currently on hold, ensuring a vital revenue stream for the District. Additionally, the Airport will collaborate closely with federal and state agencies to monitor and support the long-term sustainability of the CTS population.

“While this has been a challenging process, we are focused on moving forward,” said Martin Pehl, General Manager of the Santa Maria Public Airport District. “This agreement provides clarity and certainty, allowing us to concentrate on our primary mission of maintaining a safe and efficient airport. At the same time, it reaffirms our commitment to environmental stewardship through meaningful conservation efforts.”

Board President Nash Moreno praised the staff for their hard work and commitment throughout the process, stating, “I would like to commend our dedicated staff for their unwavering commitment to advancing our mission despite the challenges we faced. The hard work and perseverance they showed over the last couple of years was instrumental in reaching this agreement and moving our airport district forward.”

Nash Moreno continued, “I am excited for the future, one of an airport trending economically upwards, serving the Central Coast, the citizens of the Santa Maria valley, and the local aviation community. This agreement not only ensures the well-being of our local ecology but the continuation of critical projects that will position us for future success and growth.”

The Airport District acknowledges the collaborative efforts of the USFWS, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) in reaching this resolution. The agreement allows the Airport to resume receiving federal funding and completing National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) project reviews, which are crucial for the continuation of several important projects, including the rehabilitation of the main runway used not only for airline and general aviation but also serving as a valuable asset in supporting the U.S. Forest Service tanker base protecting life and property within California, including along the central coast.

This outcome not only benefits the airport and the surrounding community by lifting the cloud of uncertainty but also contributes positively to the conservation of the California tiger salamander, a species of concern in the region.

The Santa Maria Public Airport District looks forward to continuing its work, focusing on safety and operational excellence, and supporting the ecological balance of our region.