A Record of Absence

The Santa Barbara Young Democrats are raising concerns about Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez’s troubling record of absenteeism on the City Council.

At over 60 Santa Barbara City Council hearings, she failed to show up.

A public records analysis reveals that from 2021 to 2023 Councilmember Gutierrez missed nearly 1 in 5 City Council meetings during this critical period, a time marked by major decisions that impact Santa Barbara’s future.

For example, Alejandra Gutierrez was absent from crucial discussions about increasing affordable housing production through the Housing Element Update.

On the State Street Advisory Committee, Councilmember Gutierrez was absent from so many meetings that she had to be replaced by another representative.

In spring 2022, she failed to show up to five Budget Workshop sessions for critical departments, including Police, Public Works, and Parks and Recreation.

Finally, and of particular concern, Councilmember Gutierrez was absent for all three hiring committee meetings tasked with selecting Santa Barbara’s new City Administrator — one of the most crucial decisions for the city’s governance.

Santa Barbara Young Democrats endorsed Alejandra Gutierrez in 2019 during her first run for City Council. Since November 2023, Alejandra Gutierrez has changed her voter registration party preference from Democratic to “Other.” We believe the role of the Santa Barbara Young Democrats is to hold our elected leaders accountable, regardless of party. The role of an elected official is to be present, engaged, and accountable.

Councilmember Gutierrez’s record of absenteeism undermines the trust voters have placed in her to advocate for their needs and represent them at every opportunity. We call on her to address this pattern of disengagement and offer explanations to her constituents. The Eastside cannot afford an absentee Councilmember.