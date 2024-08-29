We’re on Track for a New Goleta Train Depot: Groundbreaking Set for September 12

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, August 29, 2024 – We hope you will join us for the Goleta Train Depot groundbreaking on Thursday, September 12! The event begins at 10 a.m. at 27 S. La Patera Lane where a new full-service multi-modal train station will be built next to the existing Amtrak platform. By constructing a full-service station, the City aims to increase train ridership, improve connections to bus transit, support transit services to and from the Santa Barbara Airport and UC Santa Barbara, and introduce new bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

With substantial funding from the State of California, secured by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), the City is poised to implement transformative capital improvements that will help modernize the rail system and transit services. Ultimately, these efforts aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, vehicle miles operated, and congestion.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “As we begin construction on this landmark, Goleta will soon welcome train commuters and other travelers to Goleta. The Goleta Train Depot is another milestone in the multi-modal transportation hub we’ve envisioned for our community. We know that people arriving at this station will form a positive and memorable first impression of our vibrant community.” Mayor Perotte continued, “By supporting travel by train, this station will reduce congestion on our crowded highways. The great safety and comfort offered by train travel will also attract more people who will patronize our visitor services, such as hotels. We believe that better supporting train travel here will reduce some of the traffic stresses on our roads and will contribute to Goleta meeting California’s climate action goals.”

Jaime Valdez, Assistant City Manager and Train Depot Project Manager, said, “We are excited to break ground on this much-anticipated project. During the construction phase, residents and visitors can expect a commitment to minimize disruptions while keeping the community informed throughout the construction process. We look forward to celebrating the new facility as a beneficial addition to our city by the spring/summer of 2026.”

Attendees to the groundbreaking ceremony will hear from the elected officials including Goleta City Council, collaborative agencies who have played a part in the project, City staff and more. The comments will be followed by a ceremonial groundbreaking photo/video opportunity. Spanish interpretation will be available.

The Goleta Train Depot facility will encompass 8,550 square feet, providing a permanent, enclosed, and safe structure for Amtrak passengers to use while waiting to board or after disembarking from trains. The building will be located adjacent to the existing train platform and the parking lot and access driveways will be located in front of the depot building.

The architecture of the new facility draws inspiration from the traditional historic Southern Pacific Railroad depot design while incorporating modern elements. The depot will feature large windows and columns to support covered walkway areas, which will create protected outdoor areas around the building. A new turnaround area will be located off S. La Patera Lane at the site entrance, designed to facilitate an easy drop-off and pick-up for buses and shuttles. Several electric vehicle charging stations will be available on-site, and approximately half of the roof will consist of state-of-the-art roofing panels to capture solar energy.

The proposed Depot will be designed and constructed consistent with City Resolution No. 12-65 which requires City owned buildings of 2,000 square feet or greater of conditioned space to achieve United States Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification.

In 2018, using nearly $7 million of City funds, the City acquired the property at 27 South La Patera Lane, which is located along the LOSSAN (Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency) rail corridor.

The Goleta Train Depot project is funded by a total of $18.6 million from the state Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, which was awarded to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) in 2018 and 2023, along with an additional $1 million commitment from the City in 2023. On July 16, 2024, the City Council authorized a $17.3 million construction contract with Quincon, Inc. to begin this project.

For more information on the Goleta Train Depot project, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/TrainDepot.