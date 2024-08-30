MindTravel Live-To-Headphones “Silent” Piano Experience Comes To Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara

Composer and meditation expert Murray Hidary will be performing his MindTravel in-person Live-To-Headphones “Silent” Piano Experience at Leadbetter Beach next week. Through combining the power of music with the serenity of nature, participants will be able to relax and immerse themselves in Hidary’s live-to-headphones performance.

MindTravel is an immersive music experience aimed at bringing the mind and heart together. Hidary created MindTravel in 2014 following the tragic death of his sister, hoping to inspire others to use music as a form of healing.

“The mission of MindTravel is to move people to their greatest passions, to move people to purpose,” Hidary explains in an introductory video. “We do that by creating transportive music experiences.”

MindTravel can take on many forms — as a visual artist, Hidary uses the power of music to inspire participants to connect with themselves and others. Some events hosted by Hidary include silent walking meditation, where participants are given headphones and take a walk or hike while listening to Hidary’s compositions. Other experiences include underwater meditation with a live piano concert. MindTravel can also be done virtually, with the MindTravel Mastery providing full access to the music library and guided meditations.

Here in Santa Barbara, Hidary will be performing his Live-to-Headphones “Silent” Piano Concert. Audience members are given headphones to fully immerse themselves in Hidary’s live piano performance. While they listen, attendees are invited to enjoy their surroundings, with the coastal breezes and peaceful beach sunset view. This multi-sensory approach is aimed at guiding participants on a meditative journey, hoping that they find connection, get in touch with their subconsciouses, and achieve emotional healing.

MindTravel events are able to be enjoyed by any kind of audience member due to their personal, meditative nature. Events have taken place across the world, reaching a wide variety of cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Istanbul, and Croatia, with Santa Barbara joining that extensive list.

MindTravel will take place on Sunday, September 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. Headphones are limited. For more information on how to register and purchase tickets, visit here.