The pedestrian found injured Monday afternoon along Las Positas Road has been identified as Minerva Rosas Ramos, according to a GoFundMe launched by her loved ones.

As previously reported, the Santa Barbara Police Department responded to the area of Las Positas Road and McCaw Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on January 19, where “an injured pedestrian was found on the side of the roadway.” The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment, and police said “the cause of the injuries is still under investigation.”

According to the GoFundMe, Ramos — a Santa Barbara mother of two — was struck by a hit-and-run driver in front of Brass Bear Brewing Company. The fundraiser states that “as a result of the collision, Minerva suffered a shattered pelvis and multiple broken ribs,” and is now facing “a long, painful recovery that requires extensive medical treatment, limited mobility, and time away from work.”

The fundraiser further states that Ramos “is unable to work and is struggling to cover medical bills, rent, and basic living expenses, all while trying to care for and support her children during this incredibly difficult time.”

SBPD has not publicly confirmed the state or cause of her injuries. Because Las Positas Road is heavily traveled, investigators believe a passing driver may have witnessed what occurred.

“If you were driving in the area of Las Positas Road and McCaw Avenue, across from the MacKenzie Park entrance, on Monday, January 19, 2026, between the hours of 4:00 and 4:45 p.m. and believe you might have witnessed something that will assist with this investigation,” SBPD said, “please contact Investigator C. Powell at 805-897-3719.”

To support Ramos and her family, her GoFundMe can be accessed at this link.