(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Due to the recent storms, Santa Barbara County will close parts of Goleta Beach County Park beginning approximately January 26, 2026. An updated schedule with closure information and dates will be updated at the County Parks Department website http://www.sbparks.org when operational plans are further developed.

Beach operations are expected to begin the week of January 26th. Work will continue until the storm response is complete and could occur 10 hours a day, seven days a week if necessary. Operations are estimated to continue through March 2026 but may be accelerated or delayed depending on inclement weather.

On Friday, January 9, the County of Santa Barbara proclaimed a local emergency in response to the storms that occurred between December 23, 2025, and January 3, 2026.

The Winter 2026 beach operations involve sediment from the Goleta Slough watersheds only. The flood-control channels surrounding the Santa Barbara Airport, Old Town Goleta, and parts of the Eastern Goleta Valley have accumulated excess sediment due to winter storms. The channels and basins are designed to capture sediment and floodwaters to protect the community; however, the sediment must be removed to regain flood control protection. Goleta Beach is the designated transport site for the sediment to be re-purposed and placed along the shoreline to increase beach width and buffer the Park from wave impacts.

The County follows environmental regulations to manage and protect wildlife and habitat during these beach operations. In the long term, this sand and cobble placement helps protect the Park from further sediment loss and erosion. The 2023 operation helped build up six more acres of beach to the Park’s western end. With the additional sand, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department has installed volleyball nets on the beach for the first time since 2013. These operations are conducted through Flood Control District maintenance permits and coordination with state and federal agencies.

Sediment samples have been collected for processing. Further sediment samples and ocean water samples will be tested during operations. Weekly reports with information on sampling results are sent to regulatory agencies and will be posted at http://www.countyofsb.org/emergencybeachops

All Park visitors and members of the public traveling along the Obern Trail should practice safety and yield to trucks and other heavy equipment in the area.