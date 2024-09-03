County Behavioral Wellness Commemorates National Suicide Prevention Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness invites the community to join in recognizing September as National Suicide Prevention Month by participating in events aimed at raising awareness and fostering support.

Suicide remains a critical public health issue, claiming over 47,000 lives annually in the United States, including more than 4,000 in California and 45 in Santa Barbara County in 2023 alone. National Suicide Prevention Month serves as a crucial reminder that, while suicide prevention is a year-round effort, this month provides a special opportunity to connect individuals with resources, spread hope, and reinforce the message that no one is alone—help is always available.

Despite strides in awareness, stigma surrounding mental health and suicide continues to be a barrier for many seeking help. It is the responsibility of every community member to help dismantle these barriers, engage in open dialogue, and support those in need.

Among the key events this month is the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on September 28th at Goleta Beach. Sponsored by the Department of Behavioral Wellness in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this FREE event is part of a nationwide effort to unite communities in the fight against suicide. It offers a meaningful opportunity for individuals affected by suicide to come together, share their experiences, and raise awareness for suicide prevention. Together, we are stronger.

“We hope many in the community will join us in this powerful walk,” says Toni Navarro, Director of the Department of Behavioral Wellness. “This event gives people the courage to speak openly about their own connections to suicide and fosters important conversations about mental

Community Events in September:

September 10th: Suicide Prevention Virtual Vigil, sponsored by HopeNet Carpinteria. Log on at www.hopenetofcarp.org.

September 10th : Suicide Prevention Month Resolution at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, Santa Barbara. View online here.

: Suicide Prevention Month Resolution at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, Santa Barbara. View online here. September 28th: Out of The Darkness Walk at Goleta Beach, sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Free to walk but registration must occur. Register to walk here.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline. Alternatively, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741, or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

For more information about the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, visit https://www.countyofsb.org/274/Behavioral-Wellness. For assistance accessing Behavioral Wellness services, call the 24/7 Crisis Response and Services Access Line at (888) 868-1649.