The California Community Colleges & California Student Aid Commission Urge Community College Students to ACT NOW to Secure the Most Financial Aid Available for Community College

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —The California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and the California Student Aid Commission urge community college students to submit their financial aid application by the Sept. 3 deadline to get the most aid available for the 2024-25 academic year. With hundreds of millions of dollars in debt-free financial aid left on the table each year – that can be used to pay for tuition, fees, books, transportation, childcare, rent, and more – many students can receive aid they may not know they are eligible for. Students must submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act Application (CADAA) to be considered for all types of financial aid.

As of Aug. 27, more than 40,000 fewer students had submitted a financial aid application from the same period last year, according to the Commission. With Sept. 3 fast-approaching, the California Community Colleges and the California Student Aid Commission are working to reverse the decline in FAFSA/CADAA submissions. While students have faced technical glitches trying to complete the FAFSA, the U.S. Department of Education continues to make progress to ensure the form is streamlined for students. Additionally, here in California, students from mixed-status families who cannot complete the FAFSA, can complete a California Dream Act Application to access state, local and institutional financial aid. A mixed-status family is a household with members who have different immigration or citizenship status.

The FAFSA and CADAA are gateways for students to receive a variety of aid opportunities to support their higher education pathways, including federal and state aid, scholarships, college-based aid, on-campus paid student positions loans and more.

“Current and prospective students should act now,” said California Community Colleges Assistant Vice Chancellor for Equitable Student Learning and Impact Gina Browne. “No matter your financial status, I encourage you to submit your FAFSA or California Dream Act Application by Sept. 3 so you can get the most aid available, determine the amount of aid you are eligible for and better prepare for the academic year so you can really focus on your reaching your higher education goals.”

Community colleges unlock life-changing opportunities for Californians, but especially for students from low-income backgrounds or immigrant families. The Sept. 3 Cal Grant deadline is critical: students across the state can qualify for aid that can propel their dreams and does not need to be paid back.

“Financial aid is transformative – it allows students to access high-quality upskilling and higher education opportunities,” said California Student Aid Commission Executive Director Daisy Gonzales. “The Commission is here to provide students and families with the support and resources they need to complete their financial aid application. We believe in your dreams. Apply.”

Students who have not yet filed their FAFSA or CADAA can still attend a Cash for College webinar co-sponsored by the California Student Aid Commission and the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office to get help navigating the process. Upcoming dates include Aug. 29 and Sept. 3.

“Nearly half of our students are not paying fees or tuition because they’ve filed a FAFSA or CADAA and are receiving financial aid that is covering those costs,” Browne said. “Don’t miss your chance to change your future. Financial aid is available year-round at community colleges but if you miss the Sept. 3 deadline, you could miss out on thousands of Cal Grant dollars which can really make a huge difference.”

