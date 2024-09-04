Craft Brews and Adobe Views at Downtown Santa Barbara’s 2nd Annual Brew Fest

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Get ready to raise your glass at Downtown Santa Barbara’s 2nd Annual Brew Fest! On Saturday, September 14th, from 2 PM to 6 PM, Casa de la Guerra will transform into a haven for craft beer lovers, featuring exciting beers, ciders, and mead, tasty bites from Bruxie, Kyle’s Kitchen, and Insomnia Cookies, along with live music from Big Cabbage. Tickets are all-inclusive.

So far, this year’s Brew Fest lineup includes:

Institution Ale

Night Lizard Brewing Company

Third Window Brewing Co.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

High Seas Mead

Single Fin Cider

Wylde Works

Anna’s Cider

Rincon Brewery

Leashless Brewing

M. Special Brewing Co.

SB Brewhouse

Draughtsmen Aleworks

Red Engine Brewing Company

Honest Abe

SoCal Vibes Co.

With such a diverse selection of breweries, there’s a cold one for every palate.

Enjoy delicious bites from Bruxie, Kyle’s Kitchen, and Insomnia Cookies, dance to the lively tunes of Big Cabbage, and take home a commemorative beer glass. For just $49, you’ll have unlimited access to tastings throughout the four-hour event

Tickets can be purchased at brewfest24.eventbrite.com. Act fast – tickets are limited and expected to sell quickly.

Whether you are a seasoned beer connoisseur or new to the craft beer scene, the Downtown Santa Barbara Brew Fest promises an extraordinary experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with fellow beer enthusiasts, discover new flavors, and create lasting memories all in the heart of downtown.

Downtown Santa Barbara has served as the champion and advocate for the stakeholders of historic Downtown Santa Barbara, California, with more than 1700 members since 1967. It also manages the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement Districts (BID’s), providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSB’s events programs and a directory of businesses, visit www.DowntownSB.org.