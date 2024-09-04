Electrify Your Ride: CEC Powers Up National Drive Electric Week with Webinars, Free EV Test Drives, and More

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (September 3, 2024) – National Drive Electric Week is September 27 to October 6, 2024, and the Community Environmental Council (CEC) is leading efforts on the Central Coast for this nationwide initiative to raise awareness of the many benefits of electric vehicles (EVs). National Drive Electric Week is the perfect opportunity for individuals and businesses to explore the world of EVs and make the switch to clean, sustainable transportation.

This year, CEC will present “Navigating EV Roadblocks,” a free webinar available in English (September 30) and Spanish (October 3). The webinar will help explain various aspects of the electric vehicle purchasing process that can often be confusing, including understanding lease agreements, charging solutions and breaking down the various incentives and rebates available to make the purchasing process more affordable.

“Making the switch to electric vehicles can feel overwhelming, but our ‘Navigating EV Roadblocks’ webinar is designed to make it easier,” said Sean McArthur, CEC’s Climate Projects Manager. “By offering this webinar in both English and Spanish, we aim to reach a broader audience than ever to address common concerns about purchasing EV’s, with the goal of helping more people join the movement to reduce carbon emissions.”

In addition to the webinars, CEC its partners in the Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5) will host a series of free community events with EV test drives and showcases. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one consultations with CEC team members to learn about available EV rebates, incentive programs, and the benefits of switching to electric vehicles. The full schedule of events can be found below:

WEBINAR: NAVIGATING EV ROADBLOCKS

Monday, September 30, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Virtual, hosted by CEC

Details & registration here: https://cecsb.org/events/navigating-ev-roadblocks

WEBINAR: ABRIENDO CAMINO PARA LOS VEHÍCULOS ELÉCTRICOS

Thursday, October 3, 2024, 6:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

Virtual, hosted by CEC

Details & registration here: https://cecsb.org/events/navigating-ev-roadblocks-fwz2d

EV SHOWCASE AT DOWNTOWN FRIDAYS SANTA MARIA

September 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

345 Town Center E, Santa Maria

THE PORT OF HUENEME BANANA FESTIVAL

September 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Port of Hueneme, (105 E Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme)

EV SHOWCASE @ CSU CHANNEL ISLANDS

October 3, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

CSUCI Campus (1 University Dr, Camarillo)

VENTURA COUNTY EV SHOWCASE

October 6, 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor (1591 Spinnaker Drive, Main Lawn, Ventura)

THOUSAND OAKS ROTARY ST. FAIR W/ EV SHOWCASE

October 20, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

449 N Moorpark Rd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Through it’s Electrify Your Life service (in Spanish here), CEC offers individuals and organizations personalized, one-on-one support (in English and Spanish) navigating and understanding incentives that can be “stacked” together to make going electric affordable (including for EV purchase/lease, EV Charger installation, solar for apartments, and energy efficiency upgrades). To date, Electrify Your Life has helped nearly 1,000 residents, businesses, and nonprofits affordably make the switch to energy-efficient solutions.

For more information on how to Electrify Your Life and to request assistance, click here: cecsb.org/EYL

About the Community Environmental Council (CEC)

CEC advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis – including ambitious zero carbon goals, drawdown of excess carbon, and protection against the impacts of climate change. CEC was recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, and is led by CEO Sigrid Wright who was recently named 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year. CEC has worked since 1970 to incubate and innovate real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California Central Coast. Our programs lead to clean vehicles, solar energy, resilient food systems and reduction of single-use plastic. Learn more about the work of CEC and why it receives high ratings from both Charity Navigator and Guidestar at CECSB.org/impact.

Find CEC on the web at CECSB.org and on Facebook.com/CECSB, Instagram.com/CEC_SB, and Linkedin.com/company/cecsb/.